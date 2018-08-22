Bedford hairdressers celebrate 60 years in business

Three generations of a family hairdressing business in Bedford are celebrating reaching their 60-year milestone.

Nicholas Anthony Hairdressers was established in 1958 with Antonio Bocchetti senior opening the first salon on Lurke Street.

His son Nicholas took over in the late 1960’s with the help of his brother Andy and began offering women’s hairdressing as well as mens.

The salon was converted from a lorry docking warehouse situated under Lurke Street car park into a large unisex salon. With the backing of Antonio senior they spent a lot of money on renovating the salon to make it ultra modern.

The salon’s popularity grew to become so busy it would be quite normal to see gents queueing outside the door on a Saturday - it was a place to be seen with over 40 staff as was showcased in the ‘Hairdressers Journal’ as being the largest salon outside of London. The family also opened a salon in St Neots, run by Andrew.

Today, Nicholas Anthony Hairdressers is located on St Peter’s Street, where the varied team have experience extending to over 40 years.

All of the stylists at the salon are in-house trained and attend courses at both the Vidal Sassoon and Goldwell Academys in London, as well as attending hair shows to keep up to date with the latest trends.

The Nicholas Anthony team have always been passionate about sharing their creativity, holding regular hair shows and doing various other stage work.

Nicholas retired recently after 48 years and now his son Anthony has taken over.

For more about the salon and services, visit www.nicholasanthonyhairdressers.co.uk