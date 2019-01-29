Bedford Girls’ School ranked Top 2 for sport

Bedford Girls’ School (BGS) has been ranked as the second best all girls’ independent school for sport in 2018.

It’s also been placed 8th on the list of all coeducational and single sex independent schools, rising two places from 2017, an outstanding achievement against sports specialist schools.

BGS U16 netball champions

2018 was a stellar year of sport for BGS, which included a plethora of local, regional and national titles across a range of disciplines from athletics, hockey, lacrosse, netball, rounders, rowing, swimming and tennis.

Notable achievements included reaching the National Finals in netball, swimming and tennis. The 1st Lacrosse team qualified for the South East Finals and the U13 rounders team became National School Champions.

Currently the 1st XI hockey team have reached the final 16 of the England Hockey National Schools competition.

The U13 hockey and netball teams have reached the semi-finals of both the hockey and netball Independent Schools Cup competitions all of which continue this term. The U16 netball team are regional champions competing for the National title in March and the lacrosse teams are also looking forward to their National Schools competition before Easter.

More than 60 girls are on regional and national pathway programmes or play at national level, including, a GB track cyclist; England water polo player, England U16 Hockey player, five players in Wasps Netball Hub, 12 regional academy lacrosse players, three regional hockey performance centre players and 30 Junior County Hockey Academy centre players. An Upper Sixth golf player is English Girls’ Champion of Champions and an U10 is National Golf Champion.

Mrs Jane Axford, Director of Sport, said: “We are immensely proud of the girls for achieving such outstanding results in regional and national competitions across a number of different sports.

“However, most importantly it is also our great strength in depth, where all girls are consistently encouraged to achieve their potential which shines through on a daily basis in school sport at BGS.”

Published by School Sport Magazine, the list reflects competitive achievements in a wide range of disciplines throughout last year.