Bedford early years practitioner hopes new book on diversity will go global

A Bedford Early Years Practitioner said she dreams her new children’s book about diversity and inclusivity will be stocked in schools and libraries around the world.
Nuru Balama Lyria who works at Pilgrims Pre-Preparatory School on Brickhill Drive in Bedford said she was inspired to write the book, ‘Meet Jua’, to boost the confidence of children from diverse backgrounds.
The story follows a young girl, Jua, on an adventure to a magical faraway land, where she is treated differently because of her skin colour.
Using her inner strength to overcome prejudice, Jua teaches people about the importance of inclusivity.
Nuru said: “Hearing children’s experiences of losing confidence in who they are because their identities were not affirmed and embraced, inspired me to write.
“I hope children can start learning early that all children are different, but no matter what the differences are, they should all be treated equally and with respect.
“These lessons are so important in ensuring we have a society which respects diversity and embraces the benefits it can bring.
“It is never too late to learn about the importance of diversity, but teaching children at a young age helps better those outcomes.”
She held a special launch event as part of World Book Day at the school where she works, reading her inspiring story to all the children from the Little Toddler room through to Year 2 – and says the children “loved” hearing Jua’s story and plans are underway for more books in the future.
Nuru added: “I hope ‘Meet Jua’ will be used as one of the core books in early years settings nationwide – and be made available in libraries throughout the UK and beyond.
“I hope it could one day be adapted into a children’s TV programme or a movie.
“I already have an outline of a follow-up book in mind, and I’m sure there will be more stories to follow.”
Copies of the book can be purchased by searching for ‘Meet Jua’ on Amazon.