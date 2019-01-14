Bedford drug dealer who stole from his elderly neighbour is jailed for 6 years

A drug dealer who stole cash from his elderly neighbour has been jailed for more than six years.

James Lang, 38, of Bents Close, Clapham, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Thursday (10 January) after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, namely cocaine and heroin, dwelling burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.

MBTC James Lang

He was also disqualified from driving for a year after driving with no licence and no insurance.

Lang befriended his elderly neighbours, carrying out DIY jobs for them, before targeting them and burgling their home, where he stole cash and took their vehicle whilst they were away on holiday in September 2018. Fortunately other neighbours saw Lang in the vehicle which he then returned to the victim’s property.

Later that month Lang was seen to discard an object near to his home address. He was arrested and following searches at the place of his arrest and home address, drugs and drug paraphernalia were recovered, including a quantity of cocaine, heroin and Class A drugs.

Det Constable Kevin Howes said: “Lang is a nasty individual so we are delighted he has been put behind bars for a substantial amount of time.

“Not only did he pedal illegal and dangerous substances, he also took advantage of the trust of his kind elderly neighbours.

“We’re committed to protecting people and fighting crime in our county by tackling individuals such as Lang and we hope this sends a message to others, that if you commit crime, we will pursue you and your freedom will be taken away.”

Lang was sentenced to three years and four months for the drugs offences, and he must serve three years consecutively for the burglary offence. He was also sentenced to eight months imprisonment for the theft of a vehicle, which will be served concurrently. He was also disqualified from driving for a year having driven with no licence and no insurance.