Bedford Credit Union marks 20th anniversary

Bedford Credit Union held a special event to mark its 20th anniversary.

The event was supported by more than 60 with Peter Doyle, from the board, giving a speech and a cake cut by Cllr Jade Uko.

Just over 20 years ago an idea to have a credit union in Bedford was raised in the Goldington parish centre.

Progress was a little slow at times but the union has expanded from a Tuesday evening at Goldington Community Centre to the current premises in St Paul’s Square.

Now firmly established with over 3,000 members it has been helped by the former Bedfordshire County Council, Bedford Borough Council, Harpur Trust, BPHA, The House of Industry, Aragon Housing Association and Central Bedfordshire Council.

A spokeswoman for the union said: “All their support and assistance shows a recognition of the service that BCU offers the local community and local schools.

“None of this would be possible without the help of the volunteers who gave and still do give their time, the directors and the team who run the office.

“Everyone had a pleasant afternoon and remincised - a chance for everyone to catch up.”