Bedford Credit Union Celebrates 25 Years

Mohammed Yasin MP presents Volunteer of the Year award

Bedford's Credit Union has marked its 25th birthday with VIP guests, staff and volunteers.

Along with BCU’s staff and directors, many of the volunteers who set up and have kept the Credit Union going, especially during the Covid pandemic, turned out to celebrate.

Local dignitaries also attended including Mohammed Yasin MP and Bedford’s Deputy Mayor, Jim Weir. Mohammed Yasin presented a Volunteer of the Year award to long term volunteer Barbara Doyle, to recognise her hard work and dedication to BCU.

Mohammed Yasin MP and Ian McEwen, Chair of BCU, cut the cake!

For 25 years BCU has helped thousands of local people manage their money. As well as encouraging saving it provides fair loans to people who might otherwise use high cost purchasing schemes or credit cards or, worse, fall prey to loan sharks. It can finance essentials such as furniture and white goods, or essential motor repairs. It can even help spread the cost of a much needed family holiday.

Chair Ian McEwen said: “While the cost of living crisis continues to bite, BCU will do its best to help struggling families on low incomes. We can’t help everyone in need, but we can still provide loans at fair rates to many people who might otherwise get into high cost debt.We have nearly 3,000 members in Bedford and the surrounding area and we hope to continue helping local people for the next 25 years”

BCU has over 2,300 adult members and almost 600 junior members (under 18 years) BCU has 320 members with current low-cost loans BCU is run by a voluntary Board of Directors. It has three permanent staff and six volunteers who provide a service to members Find us at www.bedfordcreditunion.org.uk

