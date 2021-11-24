Bedford Covid: Cases soar in Bromham, Wootton and Riseley in just seven days

Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to November 18.

Cases in the borough have only significantly dropped in Queen's Park - but have soared in Bromham & Biddenham; Riseley & Sharnbrook; and Wootton & Stewartby.

Over a seven-day period, cases have risen from 41 to 64 in Bromham & Biddenham; from 16 to 42 in Riseley & Sharnbrook; and from 37 to 66 in Wootton & Stewartby.

Here's a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to November 18:

Bromham & Biddenham - 64 cases

Brickhill - 41 cases

Castle & Kingsway - 29 cases

Cauldwell - 36 cases

Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 43 cases

De Parys - 27 cases

Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 78 cases

Goldington - 48 cases

Harpur - 25 cases

Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 36 cases

Kempston Central & East - 30 cases

Kempston North - 15 cases

Kempston West & South - 45 cases

Kingsbrook - 30 cases

Newnham - 30 cases

Putnoe - 44 cases

Queen's Park - 24 cases

Riseley & Sharnbrook - 42 cases

Wootton & Stewartby - 66 cases

Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 74 cases