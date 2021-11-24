Bedford Covid: Cases soar in Bromham, Wootton and Riseley in just seven days
Figures from Public Health England show a breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Bedford for the seven days up to November 18.
Cases in the borough have only significantly dropped in Queen's Park - but have soared in Bromham & Biddenham; Riseley & Sharnbrook; and Wootton & Stewartby.
Over a seven-day period, cases have risen from 41 to 64 in Bromham & Biddenham; from 16 to 42 in Riseley & Sharnbrook; and from 37 to 66 in Wootton & Stewartby.
Here's a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the seven days to November 18:
Bromham & Biddenham - 64 cases
Brickhill - 41 cases
Castle & Kingsway - 29 cases
Cauldwell - 36 cases
Clapham, Oakley & Thurleigh - 43 cases
De Parys - 27 cases
Elstow, Shortstown & Wixams - 78 cases
Goldington - 48 cases
Harpur - 25 cases
Harrold, Chellington & Turvey - 36 cases
Kempston Central & East - 30 cases
Kempston North - 15 cases
Kempston West & South - 45 cases
Kingsbrook - 30 cases
Newnham - 30 cases
Putnoe - 44 cases
Queen's Park - 24 cases
Riseley & Sharnbrook - 42 cases
Wootton & Stewartby - 66 cases
Wyboston, Great Barford & Cople - 74 cases
