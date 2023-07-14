Bedford company fundraising for Mental Health UK after death of its founder

A Bedford company has partnered with Mental Health UK in a bid to raise fund and awareness for people in desperate need of their services.

Engineering and technically recruitment business Alliance Consulting has teamed up with the charity after the death of company founder Grant Mead – who sadly succumbed to a long battle with mental health in July 2021. Grant had founded the business in 2003.

As the only mental health charity working UK-wide, Mental Health UK has already made a significant footprint in the areas that deeply challenge our mental health and stability. Approximately 7.5 million people in the UK live with a diagnosed mental health problem with an estimated one in four of us experiencing a mental health problem each year.

Event Poster

Mental Health UK's programmes aim to increase understanding and knowledge on how to protect and maintain mental health and deliver programmes that support people who, like Grant had done prior to his death have complex mental health needs.

Alliance Consulting will be hosting a family fun day at Thurleigh Sports and Social Club on Saturday, September 9 with kids’ activities, stalls, food vendors, raffle, karaoke and bar with a portion of all proceeds being donated to the charity.