Bedford companies celebrate success at awards

Two companies in Bedford are celebrating success in this year’s SME Bedfordshire Business Awards.

Wadys Electrical and Mechanical Building Services, based in Dean Street, won Bedford Business of the Year.

Wadys

For the second year running they also won Business of the Year Less Than 50 Employees. Doug Wady, managing director, said: “Immensely proud of all the team for going one better this year and bringing home two awards.”

Wadys provide electrical and mechanical services to the construction industry and are currently working on three local projects - a new school at Cotton End, Bedford Hospital Cauldwell Centre and Cranfield Community Centre.

Window Ware, hardware distributors to the door and window industry based at Cross Park, Cambridge Road, won the Service Excellence Award.

The judges said: “Customer service is the key driver in this business to help them be a great success.”

Service improvement specialist Laura Mooney said: “This is the first time the company has entered a local business award. We’re absolutely delighted to have won on our first try and we’re keeping our fingers crossed for the national finals in Wembley in December. This accolade is a huge honour for the whole team and we’re so pleased the judges recognised just how committed and focused we are on giving our customers the very best service in everything we do.”

The awards were announced at a ceremony at the Park Inn Radisson, Bedford, on July 5.

The full list of winners is at http://bedfordshireawards.co.uk/winners-2018/