Bedford College students get off to a racing start

Bedford College students are off to a racing start when it comes to winning ‘Formula One’ apprenticeships with Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains (HPP).

HPP sponsors an Engineering Student of the Year Award at Bedford College every year. The prize includes £500 and a fast track to the front of an interview queue for one of the company’s sought after apprenticeships.

The winner this year was Charlotte Hodge, 19 from Northampton. Charlotte won the award thanks to her dedication to the course and willingness to go the extra mile, never missing a deadline and achieving distinctions in her coursework. Lee Walters, Employee Development Manager at HPP in Brixworth, Northamptonshire explained that each year the company took on up to ten apprentices as machinists, assembly or test technicians. After the first year they progressed on to Higher National Certificates with a view to developing them as engineers. The team at HPP benefits from great terms and conditions working in the most competitive and high-tech environment in global motorsport.

A video shown to the students explained how HPP is at the forefront of modern engine design including the Hybrid Energy Recovery System.

Lee added: “We want young people to step up and believe they can be good enough to be part of our World Class team.”

Bedford College offers a range of real engineering courses from electrical, electronic, general and mechanical engineering. Students gain workshop experience and go on to some of the best engineering apprenticeships on offer in the UK. Join them via www.bedford.ac.uk

Bethany Coles, Personal Tutor, who organised the event said: “We very grateful to have the support of Mercedes AMG. Their involvement is an inspiration to our students who get an inside track into how to get a job with one of the best brands in engineering.”

Also recognised with awards were Jack Hunt, 19 from Bedford who won the Resilience Award and Adam Ives, 23 from Letchworth who won the Excellence in Engineering Award.

Pictured are from left, Bedford College Personal Tutor Bethany, Jack Hunt, Charlotte Hodge, Adam Ives and Bedford College Head of Engineering Steve Croft