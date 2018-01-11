Bedford College shortlisted in Times Educational Supplement Awards

Bedford College Group has been shortlisted in three categories of the Times Educational Supplement awards

The TES national awards celebrate excellence and innovative practice across the FE sector, with colleges and training providers submitting a record number of entries for the 2018 awards.

In the FE category (Further Education for those 16+) The Bedford College Group is shortlisted under:

>Professional Services Team: Marketing Team, Bedford College

>Best Teaching & Learning Initiative: The Bedford College Research Network led by Sam Jones and Catherine Lloyd, Bedford College

>Assessor of the Year: Keith Haynes, The Bedford College Group at Tresham College.

Bedford College Group chief executive, Ian Pryce, said: “The significance of these categories demonstrates our success in reaching out to everyone in the community to ensure they understand they have the choice to come to us, our international reputation for raising standards in education and our work with some of the biggest names in business for training. To be shortlisted amid such a field of competition is almost praise enough.”

The Bedford College Group now comprises Tresham College and the National College for Motorsport in Northants, Shuttleworth College and the Bedford Sixth Form as well as significant engineering and skills-based learning outlets across both counties.

Students progress from FE on to Higher Education (degree-level learning) in a variety of subjects including the Arts and Technology.

The awards take place at London’s Grosvenor House hotel on February 23.