Bedford club members donate almost £8,800 to local charities

Donations totalling almost £8,800 have been handed to two local causes by a Bedford club.

Two cheques, for a total £8785.24, were presented to Autism Bedfordshire and the King’s Arms Project, Bedford, by the staff and members at Towers Health and Racquets Club.

Club Towers donation to Autism Bedfordshire

The two charities were chosen by club members at the start of the fundraising year and money has been raised at numerous events, ranging from cake and coffee mornings to a summer ball.

Club Towers general manager, Steven Davies, said: “As a club we are a social hub within the local Bedford community and we see it as very important that we get involved in supporting local charities. The generosity of our members this year has been amazing.”

Sarah Grimes, who looks after fundraising for Autism Bedfordshire and received the cheque on their behalf, said: “We are extremely grateful to all of the members and staff at Club Towers for their support over the last 12 months. Autism Bedfordshire provides essential services for individuals, families and professionals whose lives are affected by autism. This money is enough for us to fund over 50% of our summer activity scheme for children and young people. Thank you very much for your kindness, generosity and support.”

Fundraising officer at King’s Arms Project, Steve Westwood, was equally thankful and added: “We rely heavily on local support to provide our clients from Bedford with a route out of homelessness and disadvantage. These funds raised will make such a big difference as we develop our Move-On Housing project, along with our outreach support, Nightshelter, refugee support and skills training courses.”