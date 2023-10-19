Bedford charity that helps create lasting memories for children facing life-limiting illness gets £5k grant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Bedford-based charity that helps grant the wishes of children facing life-limiting or terminal illnesses has been chosen to receive a £5,000 grant.

Ansvar, the expert insurance provider for the charity, not-for-profit, and faith sectors, is pleased to announce Bedfordshire charity Creating Memories as a winner of its Community Campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Creating Memories, established by the passionate and dedicated Pritti Saggi, began its journey in 2018 with a mission to bring joy and create lasting memories for children facing life's toughest challenges across Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire.

Bedford charity Creating Memories has received a £5,000 donation from Ansvar Community Campaign

The charity’s very first wish was granted for a little boy living with acute brittle bone disease. As an aspiring author, he longed to see his book about robots brought to life. Creating Memories arranged for him to visit a printer to see the printing process and receive his book from a replica Dalek. A book launch at a local independent book shop added even more joy. The charity went further, later commissioning the creation of his very own robot, which came complete with a Bluetooth speaker and light.

However, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the nation into lockdown, Creating Memories had to adapt to continue its mission.

Understanding the vulnerability of the children they serve, the charity shifted focus towards innovative ways to spread happiness. They embarked on projects such as transforming Pritti's garden into a 'mural of joy,' where children with special needs could share images of what brings them joy – an artist brought their paintings to life. The charity also collaborated with local chocolatier Aneesh Popat, allowing children to design chocolate bars, with the winning designs turned into delicious treats and sold online. The winners also enjoyed a chocolate making session with the chocolatier himself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Creating Memories also partnered with Fuji Film, encouraging children to capture moments of joy as part of a photography competition, and worked with the local Rotary Club to assemble activity packs and put together Christmas hampers, a tradition that continues to this day.

Creating Memories resumed fulfilling wishes in August 2022. Their approach is deeply personal, focusing on what is important to each child in that moment of time and could be things that are generally taken for granted. From holding a snake to visiting Peppa Pig World, the charity ensures no wish is too small or too big if it brings happiness.

Pritti expressed her gratitude to Ansvar for the donation. She commented:

"Our path has been challenging, but the joy we witness in fulfilling these wishes makes it all worthwhile. We always strive to add that little extra magic to each wish, and to date, we've granted 20 unforgettable wishes to children in need.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Crafting the wishes is a time-intensive process, and Ansvar's generous £5,000 donation will make a significant difference to our charity and help us continue to bring joy – thank you very much.”

Kelly Barter, Customer Service Manager at Ansvar, added:

“Through our Community Campaign we champion charities that make positive impacts to their communities, and Creating Memories epitomises the spirit of community and compassion that Ansvar wants to help.

“We are proud to support this exceptional charity and its dedication to making a difference in the lives of children facing serious illnesses and their families. We hope the donation will help Creating Memories continue their inspiring work, bringing delight and cherished memories.”

Creating Memories works closely with local hospices, which refer children to the charity. Pritti engages with each family personally to understand and fulfil the unique wishes of the children.