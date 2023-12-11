Bedford care home delivers gifts for children in hospital this Christmas

“Christmas is so much about the children, and it can’t be much fun being in hospital”

Big-hearted residents at a Bedford care home have handed over sacks full of amazing gifts to children in hospital this Christmas.

The residents at Elstow Manor Care Home, Bedford Road, are keen that no child on the wards at Bedford Hospital goes without a smile on their face this festive season.

Resident Jacqueline Fryer, aged 82, said: “No-one wants to be in hospital at Christmas, especially children. They want to be in their own homes with their families beside the Christmas tree. It’s been lovely to collect these wonderful gifts, and I am sure they will bring joy to some children this Christmas.”

Fellow resident Anne Poole, aged 89, said: “It’s been lovely being able to wrap the presents and imagine how a child will feel when they are opened. Christmas is so much about the children, and it can’t be much fun being in hospital.”

Annie Tucker from Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “Thank you so much to everyone at Elstow Manor for being so generous. The children will love these gifts.”