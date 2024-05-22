Bedford campaign group in new petition to pause plans for East West rail link

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedford campaign group – BFARe – is calling on the Government to pause plans for the Oxford-Cambridge rail link pending a full, independent review.

The grassroots campaign is fighting against East West Rail’s preferred Route E through Bedford and the north of Bedford.

It is hoping to influence the Government and East West Rail to reconsider this what it describes as an “environmentally destructive route” and “make a better choice for Bedford”.

BFARe and Cambridge Approaches campaign groups have created a new petition asking the government to pause plans for Oxford-Cambridge rail link pending a full, independent review (Picture: Pixabay)

A joint statement from BFARe and Cambridge Approaches campaign groups said: “We have created a new petition asking government to pause plans for Oxford-Cambridge rail link pending a full, independent review of the East West Rail project.