Bedford campaign group in new petition to pause plans for East West rail link
The grassroots campaign is fighting against East West Rail’s preferred Route E through Bedford and the north of Bedford.
It is hoping to influence the Government and East West Rail to reconsider this what it describes as an “environmentally destructive route” and “make a better choice for Bedford”.
A joint statement from BFARe and Cambridge Approaches campaign groups said: “We have created a new petition asking government to pause plans for Oxford-Cambridge rail link pending a full, independent review of the East West Rail project.
"We do not want the Oxford-Cambridge rail link as described in the East West Rail Company's Route Update Announcement and subsequent refinements. We call for these plans to be paused and for a full, transparent and independent review."