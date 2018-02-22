Bedford businesses rewarded for service and customer care

Three businesses proved they are the best of the best in a Love Bedford customer care survey.

Baby and Play in Castle Quay, Nicholas Anthony in St Peter’s Street, and Cash Converters at the Bus Station, all gained top marks in the secret sweep.

They were presented with prizes by Graham Hill of Shopper Anonymous and Sam Laycock, chairman of the BedfordBID, which commissioned the study into town centre shopping habits.

The results were announced at a Bedford Business Improvement District (BID) breakfast meeting on Wednesday which discussed economic growth and property plans for the future of Bedford following presentations by new Bedford Borough Council Chief Officers Paul Adams and Jon Shortland. Proposed changes include upgrading the gateway to the town centre from the train station, and traffic flow into town from North Beds villages.

A co-ordinated approach to give town centre beggars a ‘hand UP’ not a ‘hand-out’ was also announced by the new Bedford Homeless Partnership officer Sam Price.

Christina Rowe, director of the BedfordBID, said: “Our breakfasts give businesses the chance to hear for themselves, first hand, from authorities who are working to make our town a better, cleaner, safer more vibrant place. These forums give our businesses a voice - there is no other organisation which offers that platform.”

Last month BedfordBID produced figures to show Bedford continues to be buck the trend in terms of footfall compared to other town centres.

Bedford’s footfall numbers rocketed in the last full week in January with visitor numbers up 8.8% for the same period last year compared to a fall of 0.4% across the UK