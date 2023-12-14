News you can trust since 1845
Bedford bus driver braves the shave to raise money for men’s health charities

There’s still time to make a donation
By Stephen KielyContributor
Published 14th Dec 2023, 15:41 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 15:41 GMT
A generous bus driver at Bedford’s largest bus operator, Stagecoach East, has ‘braved the shave’ to raise money for men’s health charities.

Joseph Holloway faced the clippers to have his locks – which had taken over two years to grow – completely cut back, and then a razer finished off any stubble.

Joseph, thanks to donations from colleagues at Stagecoach East, friends and family, has raised almost £1,000 for the Movember campaign. Movember aims to tackle men’s mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

Joseph Holloway and the team from Stagecoach EastJoseph Holloway and the team from Stagecoach East
Since 2003, the campaign has funded more than 1,250 men’s health projects around the world, challenging the status quo, shaking up men’s health research and transforming the way health services reach and support men.

Joseph said: “This has been a small sacrifice to make to raise such a substantial amount for a hugely important cause. I am very proud of all my colleagues who have been tremendously generous in supporting this effort. I know that the money raised will go to help men when they need it most, so that makes Braving the Shave completely worthwhile.”

You can still help Joseph increase his fundraising total – visit his Movember webpage to make a donation.

