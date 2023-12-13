Bedford bus company takes on big department stores with adorable Christmas advert featuring lonely teddy bear

He even buys a present using a credit card from the Bank of Bear

A Bedfordshire bus company is taking on the big department stores with this adorable Christmas advert.

Grant Palmer Ltd – Bedfordshire’s family owned bus company since 1999 – has produced the advert to promote bus travel across the county.

The video – which you can view in all its glory here – tells the story of Ted the bear who comes home for Christmas, after he catches his local bus to reunite with his friend. But not before he’s bought him a present using his credit card from the Bank of Bear.

Ted out shopping during the Grant Palmer advert

The video has been shared on social media and YouTube and uses funding from Central Bedfordshire Council’s bus service improvement plan.

Thomas Manship, commercial manager for Grant Palmer, said: “Following the disappointing Christmas adverts from the mainstream department stores this year, we felt we had to produce our own festive video. With single fares capped at £2 on all of our services there’s never been a better time to leave the car at home and try the bus.”