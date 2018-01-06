Bedford Borough Council should 'consider' brickworks site for 'sustainable housing' in Local Plan

Bedford Borough Council should consider the Hanson Brickworks sites as a more ‘sustainable’ housing area in its local plan – according to a local regeneration firm.

The Brickworks sites have the potential to provide “well paid jobs in an attractive and vibrant environment”, says Shift Living.

The council is currently proposing to build thousands of homes on greenfield sites to the north of the town, but Shift Living has written to the council urging it to re-consider its draft Local Plan following a recent report from the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC).

The commission is behind proposals for an Oxford to Cambridge Expressway and a new East-West railway line.

Bedford forms part of this ‘arc’ alongside Milton Keynes.

A report from the NIC identifies the brownfield former brickworks site as “ideally located” to benefit from these new transport links to provide new homes and jobs.

John Lim from Shift Living said: “There is a great opportunity to create high-quality jobs and much needed homes in Bedford; all supported by new investment in the local infrastructure.

"We want to work with the council and local people to shape this exciting future.”

A Bedford Borough Council spokesman said: “We are aware of Shift Living’s interest. The council’s executive will consider its draft Plan on January 10 which, if approved, will go out to public consultation.”