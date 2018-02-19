Bedford Borough Council extends deadline for consultation on Local Plan

Bedford Borough Council has extended the consultation deadline on its Local Plan 2035.

The Local Plan 2035 sets out proposals for growth and development in Bedford Borough to 2035. As well as allocations for the building of houses and flats, it also includes provision for jobs and the development of facilities such as schools, transport and shops to support new communities.

There have been several rounds of consultation about the Local Plan in recent years, which established the scope of the plan, collected evidence on options for where sustainable growth should be located, and consulted on future housing development.

The Plan’s proposals include the reuse of brownfield sites in Bedford and a new garden village centred around Colworth Park in the north of the borough.

Portfolio Holder Councillor Colleen Atkins, said: “The Local Plan 2035 sets out proposals for housing and infrastructure in the coming years; make sure you have your say in this extended consultation period.”

The consultation period has been extended to 5pm on March 29 to enable those with an interest in the Plan to give their views. You can respond online at www.bedford.gov.uk/localplan2035, or by completing a response form available at local libraries and the Customer Service Centre on Horne Lane.

Responses can also be emailed to planningforthefuture@bedford.gov.uk or sent by post to Local Plan 2035, Planning Policy Team, Bedford Borough Council, Borough Hall, Bedford MK42 9AP.