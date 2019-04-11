Bedford Borough Council election preview special: Oakley

A decade ago Bedford had an Independent mayor and a large number of Independent councillors. In fact there were three (I know, three!) separate independent groups alongside the three major political parties.

Cllr Pat Olney’s retirement is in many ways the end of an era, as it leaves only one Independent - Cllr Doug McMurdo in Sharnbrook - seeking re-election.

Conservative Andrew Senior may fancy his chances to bring Oakley into the Conservative fold, after the party came a strong second in 2015.

The full list of candidates standing in Oakley:

Jon Abbott (Liberal Democrat)

Ian Alexander Baguley (Labour)

Andrew Michael Senior (Conservative)