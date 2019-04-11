Bedford Borough Council election preview special: Kempston North

After decades of service on the council, Cllr Shan Hunt has announced she is retiring from frontline politics.

A former deputy mayor as well as an ex-Mayor of Kempston, Cllr Hunt returned to Borough Hall in a 2010 byelection, and was one of the most formidable figures on the Labour benches.

She had a three per cent lead over her Conservative opponent in 2015.

However, Labour have chosen their current group leader, Cllr Sue Oliver, to defend the seat.

While Bedford is largely shared between all three major parties, Kempston is a two-way split between Labour and the Conservatives.

Labour currently hold four of the six seats across five wards

The full list of candidates standing in Kempston North:

George Alfred Flaxman (Liberal Democrat)

Sue Oliver (Labour)

Alison Heather Parker (Green)

Kathy Stone (Conservative)