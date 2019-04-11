Bedford Borough Council election preview special: De Parys

A key territory for the Lib Dems to retain.
Although Cllrs Henry Van and David Sawyer won the two seats in the 2015 election, the Conservative candidates came a close third and fourth.
Both Lib Dems are highly-regarded by Mayor Dave Hodgson, with Cllr Vann a member of his current cabinet.
Meanwhile the Conservatives last won a seat in De Parys in 2004.
Cllrs Vann and Sawyer maintaining those tight majorities could be crucial to the Lib Dems’ hopes of keeping a strong presence at Borough Hall.
The full list of candidates standing in De Parys:
Robin Illingworth (Conservative)
David Alexander Sawyer (Liberal Democrat)
Conny Smith (Labour)
Andrea Spice (Conservative)
Laurence David Russell Turner (Labour)
Henry Paul Vann (Liberal Democrat)