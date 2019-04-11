Bedford Borough Council election preview special: Castle

It is anybody’s guess who will win Castle, with eight candidates competing for two seats.

Conservative David Fletcher won the largest share of the vote four years ago but is standing down from the council. Labour’s Luigi Reale finished second in 2015 and will want to retain his seat. Historically the ward has had a strong Independent presence too, although there are none standing there this year.

Several of the other names will be familiar to casual political observers – Robert Rigby is a former councillor in Bromham, while the Greens have put up two of their best-known names in Lucy Bywater and Ben Foley.

The full list of candidates standing in Castle:

Karen Rosalie Boyes (Conservative)

Lucy Clare Bywater (Green)

Ben Foley (Green)

Lorna Rose Marchant (Liberal Democrat)

Luigi Reale (Labour)

Robert John Rigby (Conservative)

Louise Whatham (Labour)

Pat Wood (Liberal Democrat)