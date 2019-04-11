Bedford Borough Council election preview special

The full list of candidates for May’s elections to Bedford Borough Council has been released, with a three-way battle once again between the Conservatives, Labour and Lib Dems.

While Bedford has a directly elected mayor with executive powers, he picks his cabinet from the elected councillors and needs his policies to be supported by a majority of the council.

One of the most notable features of the borough’s politics over recent decades has been the more or less equal strength of all three parties. And that may be best reflected by the fact Bedford has a Lib Dem mayor and a Labour MP, while the Conservatives currently have the greatest number of councillors.

The 2015 elections left Bedford with 15 Conservatives, 14 Labour councillors, and nine Lib Dems, plus two Independents. Another coalition looks likely, but how those seats are split in May is anybody’s guess.

In this special analysis, we look at the key battlegrounds for the councillors’ elections.

Click here for our focus on Goldington

Click here for our focus on Kempston North

Click here for our focus on De Parys

Click here for our focus on Castle

Click here for our focus on Oakley

Click here for our focus on Queens Park

Click here for our full list of candidates in wards across the borough