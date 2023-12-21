Bedford-based carpet cleaner wins new Mercedes-Benz van with poem

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Bedford carpet cleaner with a knack for poetry has won a new Mercedes-Benz van.

Russell Eatly of Pristine Carpets based in Brickhill, Bedford, has today collected a brand-new Mercedes-Benz Vito van he won as part of a nationwide poetry competition earlier this year.

The ‘Poetry in Motion’ campaign aimed to offer business owners and van drivers the opportunity to express their ‘verse-atility’ in the form of poetry to be in with the chance of winning a van – and dispelling common myths associated with the UK van-driving community at the same time.

Checkatrade supported Mercedes-Benz Vans with this campaign by sharing news of the competition with its database of trade members, which is how Russell became aware of the opportunity.

Russell collected his van from a Mercedes-Benz Vans Dealer in Milton Keynes, Intercounty Truck & Van, just in time for the festive period. The dealer will also be providing complementary servicing for the next two years to keep Russell and his business moving.

He said: “We’re thrilled to have collected our new Mercedes-Benz Vito van to help keep my business moving, and I am so thankful that Checkatrade made its members aware of this competition. A high-quality van is vital for my day-to-day work – an easier ride to jobs, more clients, and a smoother journey to success. Checkatrade and Mercedes-Benz have helped to fuel my business and finish the year on such a high.”

Georgina Whalley, Checkatrade spokesperson, said: “It’s fantastic that one of our members has won this competition and to know the impact this new Mercedes-Benz van will have on their work. “Checkatrade has worked with Mercedes-Benz for several years to ensure our members have exclusive discounts on some of the best vans available in the UK. This is just one of the many benefits tradespeople can take advantage of by becoming a Checkatrade member, and we’re always on the lookout for more ways we can help local trades in supporting their livelihoods.”

Russell’s winning poem, ‘Work Wife’:

‘’The shrill of the alarm, awakens me from my slumber, As I draw back the curtains, I see her and wonder, What lays ahead? Today’s journey yet untold, What experiences collectively are soon to unfold?

We’ve been through so much and still we are together, I doubt there is much that the two of us couldn’t weather. Busy days, quiet days, happy and dark, The difference without her would be too stark.

She’s not much to look at, well not anymore, Her wing mirror constantly falls off the door, Over the years she’s had a few bits done, A touch up here and a new black bum[per].

Sixteen years old and thousands of miles on the clock, It’s fair to say, she’s been round the block. No mod cons, she’s ready and rough, Cosmetics aside, underneath she’s tough.

I stock her up ready for a day of work, A more spacious van would be a perk. I bid her good morning as I turn the ignition, Our mutual labours are coming to fruition. Occasionally, it takes her a while to get going, (I have to give her extra time when it’s snowing). But saying that, she’s yet to let me down, No clients are left waiting when she takes me to town.

It’s hard to express what she means to me: Independence, freedom and financial security. I’ve shirked off the shackles of the 9 till 5, I buckle my belt, and away we drive.