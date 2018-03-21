Bedford barber guilty of ABH after shaving head of a 10-year-old boy

A Bedford man shaved the head of a 10-year-old boy as a punishment and to humiliate him, a court heard yesterday (March 21).

Abdulrahim Omar, 21, who works as a barber, was arrested on December 18 after the boy called the police to say an electric razor had been used to shave off his hair.

Prosecutor Martin Mulgrew told Luton Crown Court the boy said Omar had laughed at him.

When the police arrested Omar, he accepted what happened saying he had done it to teach the boy a lesson. He said the boy had been using a razor himself and he wanted to teach him that they are dangerous.

He said: “The aggravating factor in this unusual case is the age of the victim and the fact he was subject to punishment and humiliation.”

Omar, of Nutwood Close, Bedford, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm. He had no previous convictions.

Judge Richard Foster adjourned sentence for a report, saying: “This crosses custody threshold. The only question is whether I suspend it or not.”

He adjourned sentenced until April 10.