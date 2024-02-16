Bedford and Oakley Air Cadets in St Neots ATC Formation Anniversary Parade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Royal Air Force Air Cadets (RAFAC) from 134 (Bedford) and 2462 (Oakley) Squadrons paraded in St Neots to commemorate the 83rd anniversary since the formation of the Air Training Corps (ATC).

The parade was led by cadets of the Sector Band under the guidance of Flight Sergeant Ben Ellis from 105 (Cambourne) Squadron. Every year local squadrons meet together for smaller Sector parades, celebrating what is known as “ATC Sunday” on the anniversary of the Corps' formation. Gathering the Sector’s many cadets and staff for one parade is a celebrated annual event that we look forward to immensely.

Taking the salute and inspecting the parade was Squadron Leader (RAFAC) Matt Dolton and St Neot’s Mayor, Councillor Rob Simonis who said afterwards: “It was an honour for St. Neots to host nearly 200 Air Cadets for their 83rd anniversary. Every cadet was a credit to their respective squadrons as they drilled on the Market Square and paraded through the town. I’d like to particularly mention to the combined band who led the parade.”

Bedford and Oakley Air Cadets in annual parade

Sqn Ldr Dolton said: “It was fantastic to see so many cadets and staff from the Western Sector on parade together to celebrate our anniversary. The band played flawlessly and everyone was so well turned out. I’m very proud of everyone involved in planning the event and the cadet’s conduct which helped the day run so well.” Sqn Ldr Dolton is in command seven squadrons of Air Cadets and was a former Squadron Commanding Officer and cadet.

Thanks also go to St Neots Town Council and the people of St Neots for enabling us to take over the town centre for the parade.

RAF Air Cadets offers a range of activities for both adults and cadets from aviation, STEM, fieldcraft, leadership, radio and cyber, drill, first aid and sports to shooting, flying and gliding. Many air cadets also attend camps and expeditions, both across the UK and abroad. Air cadets also have the opportunity to participate in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme along with taking BTEC qualifications.

Over the past 83 years the ATC expanded to over 1,000 units in the UK and overseas, and merged with the Combined Cadet Force (RAF) to form the modern day RAF Air Cadets. In Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire Wing there are 28 squadrons and over a thousand cadets. The RAFAC is currently recruiting volunteer adult staff and cadets for a variety of roles based in towns and cities across the two counties.