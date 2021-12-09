Bedford and District Netball League - results
Bedford & District Netball League
Latest results:
Premier: Accord Phoenix 35 Grangers Blaze 51, GNC Jets 40 St Neots Sapphires 31, Ampthill Amazons 50 Team Beds Red 22, BCNC Onyx 32 Team Beds Black 40, Luton Tornadoes Red 22 Red Arrows 20.
Division One: Cranfield Comets 50 Shefford Wildcats 23, A-Line Flyers 34 Rogues 42, Grangers Hurricanes 10 Westoning Diamonds 44, Boltz 34 Caldecote Coyotes 25, Chiltern Flames 35 GNC Storm 0.
Division Two: Ampthill Quip 16 Grangers Thunder 20, Cranfield Ravens 26 Kestrels 25, Absolute 33 CIS Fire 34, Accord Eagles 29 St Neots Diamonds 25.
Division Three: Storm 14 Henlow Hotshots 15, Morestaff 22 Spirit 15, BCNC Jewels 15 Lidlington Oaks 14, Colworth Cats 32 Grangers PPR Ladies 14, Meteors 25 Westoning Gems 28.
Division Four: CIS Spirit 18 Wanderers 18, Henlow Hurricanes 21 Majestics 40, Riverwood Blackjacks 20 GNC Tigers 22, Bedford Cannons 20 Bedford Foxes 50.
Division Five: Great Denham Valkyries Guardians 11 Wixam Wasps 27, Great Denham Valkyries Warriors 19 Henlow Hornets 18, GNC Panthers 22 BCNC Emeralds 23, Maulden Netball Club 9 Shefford Stars 38, Cranfield Challengers 0 Oakley Diamonds 35, Great Denham Valkyries Defenders 24 Wilstead Warriors 29.