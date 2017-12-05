Bedford actor stars in modern version of La Boheme

A talented actor from Bedford will be on the London stage this festive season, appearing in Puccini’s La bohème.

Matthew Kimble is starring in the show now running at the Trafalgar Studios in Whitehall until January 6.

Adam and Becca Marriott’s reinterpretation of the Puccini opera is set in present-day East London and lays bare the damaging effects of co-dependent relationships against a backdrop of spiralling rents and social media.

This interpretation only features Mimi, Rodolfo (now called Ralph), Marcello (now Mark) and Musetta.

Matthew was born in Bedford and trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama for his BMus (hons) and now learns with Robert Dean.

Roles he has performed include Albert Herring, Tamino (Die Zauberflötte), Don José (Carmen), Orpheus (Orpheus in the Underworld), Beppe (Pagliacci), Gastone (La Traviata), Rodolfo (La bohème) and Pinkerton (Madama Butterfly).

He has worked with many companies and festivals including Opera Holland Park, Aldeburgh Festival, Bregenze Festspiele, Grange Park Opera and Scottish Opera.

La bohème is directed by Adam Spreadbury-Maher, artistic director of the King’s Head Theatre, from where the show has transferred.

These roles will be played by Becca Marriott as Mimi, Matthew Kimble and Roger Paterson sharing the role of Ralph, Matthew Palmer and Thomas Isherwood sharing the role of Mark, Honey Rouhani as Musetta, and Lizzie Holmes playing both Mimi and Musetta.