Bedford Academy celebrates fantastic A level results

Bedford Academy is celebrating a fantastic set of results for the new two year A Levels and BTEC level 3 exam subjects, achieving a 100% pass rate overall.
A spokesman said: “We are delighted with the grit and determination this year group has shown to overcome some difficult personal hurdles to secure their next steps to university or employment.
“We wish them allthe very best.
“There were some superb individual performances within a great set of results, for example with one student achieving 3A* grades in maths, physics and chemistry and an A in further maths.
Bedford Academy is part of HEART Academies Trust.”