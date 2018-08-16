Bedford Academy celebrates fantastic A level results

Bedford Academy is celebrating a fantastic set of results for the new two year A Levels and BTEC level 3 exam subjects, achieving a 100% pass rate overall.

A spokesman said: “We are delighted with the grit and determination this year group has shown to overcome some difficult personal hurdles to secure their next steps to university or employment.

Picture: PA

“We wish them allthe very best.

“There were some superb individual performances within a great set of results, for example with one student achieving 3A* grades in maths, physics and chemistry and an A in further maths.

Bedford Academy is part of HEART Academies Trust.”