Bear cubs at Woburn Safari Park more than double in size after growth spurt

The bear cubs

Four bear cubs at Woburn Safari Park are almost unrecognisable after a recent growth spurt has seen them more than double in size over the winter.

Now that siblings Harvard, Aspen, Maple and Colorado are a bit bigger they can often be seen play fighting and standing on their hind legs to practise challenging each other, an adorable but all-important behaviour which helps them determine their social hierarchy and level of interaction.

It's hoped that they'll be able to join the rest of the group in the 12-acre Kingdom of Carnivores enclosure in the Road Safari full-time in the coming month.