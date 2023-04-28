News you can trust since 1845
Bear cubs at Woburn Safari Park more than double in size after growth spurt

By Rose Media GroupContributor
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 12:11 BST
The bear cubs

Four bear cubs at Woburn Safari Park are almost unrecognisable after a recent growth spurt has seen them more than double in size over the winter.

Now that siblings Harvard, Aspen, Maple and Colorado are a bit bigger they can often be seen play fighting and standing on their hind legs to practise challenging each other, an adorable but all-important behaviour which helps them determine their social hierarchy and level of interaction.

It's hoped that they'll be able to join the rest of the group in the 12-acre Kingdom of Carnivores enclosure in the Road Safari full-time in the coming month.

Once out in the main section it is expected that the cubs will remain close to their mother for the first few weeks whilst they learn the important skills needed to become independent adult bears.

