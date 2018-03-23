BBC Radio 4’s Gardeners’ Question Time comes to Cranfield

BBC Radio 4’s Gardeners’ Question Time will be recording a programme at Cranfield University next month.

The celebrated panel of gardening experts, including Matthew Pottage, James Wong and Pippa Greenwood along with Peter Gibbs in the chair, will be tackling questions put to them by local gardening enthusiasts.

Professor Leon Terry, director of environment and agrifood at Cranfield, said: “Gardeners’ Question Time has been a familiar feature on the airways for more than 70 years and we are honoured to be hosting the programme at Cranfield next month.

“We hope keen local gardeners and horticulturalists will make the most of the opportunity to pose their questions to the panel of experts.”

Cranfield University is recognised worldwide for its research and teaching in plants, soil, water and air, and has recently received the prestigious Queen’s Anniversary Prize for its research and education in soil science.

Gardeners’ Question Time is a Radio 4 institution, attracting over two million listeners a week. Recorded in a different location each week, this long-standing radio programme has answered well over 30,000 questions since its inception in 1947.

The panel don’t see the questions before the recording. Their seemingly effortless answers are completely spontaneous and reveal their huge experience and depth of gardening knowledge.

Recording will take place on Wednesday 4 April from 6.15pm (doors open 5.30pm) in the Vincent Auditorium at Cranfield University. Tickets are £4.50 per person and available to everybody on a first-come-first-served basis and can be purchased from www.cranfield.ac.uk/gardenersquestiontime