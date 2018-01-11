Baptist church hosts a family day

More than 20 people who would have spent Christmas alone shared a three-course roast dinner, games, entertainment and company with members of Ampthill Baptist Church on Christmas Day.

Adrian Ward, one of the church members, said: “Christmas can be terribly lonely for people; some of us at ABC felt the need to host a family style Christmas day for those who otherwise wouldn’t have had anywhere to go or anyone to spend the day with. When we advertised the event, we were overwhelmed by the generosity of those offering support. We’d especially like to thank the White Hart who provided a gorgeous starter and roast dinner, Waitrose for £250 toward guest hampers, Tesco in Flitwick for loads of mince pies and The Albion for soft drinks. Four gorgeous Christmas puddings and drinks were also provided by Sarah Chamberlain and Shaan Sahonta respectively. The generosity of all was wonderful and really appreciated.”

Another member, Jackie Vickers, added: “Among the guests were two recently widowed gentlemen who were so relieved to not be spending their first Christmas without their wives alone. Although they’d never met they soon discovered they’d also served in Cairo in World War Two and had much in common. They most likely wouldn’t have met had it not been for the dinner.” Plans are being made for next Christmas.