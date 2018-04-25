Bananarama to headline AmpRocks Festival in 2018

AmpRocks ticketholders, concerned that no names had been announced for this year’s festival have had their fears allayed, with the news that Bananarama will headline this year’s event.

Bananarama’s original line- up of Sara Dallin, Siobhan Fahey and Keren Woodwood, back together again for the first time since the 1980s, will perform hits from their wide repertoire of high-energy sing-along catalogue at the event in June.

Example and DJ Wire

The appearance at AmpRocks is a UK festival first for the band and will give fans a rare opportunity to see the original line-up perform together live on stage.

Example & DJ Wire will bring massive number one hits Changed the Way You Kiss Me and Stay Awake to Ampthill Park with their live set, and Brit indie rockers Reef, best known for their anthem Place Your Hands, will deliver raw 90s rock to the AmpRocks mix.

AmpRocks will be opened by local Battle of the Bands winner The Kazoos, showing the festival’s commitment to developing local music talent. AmpRocks chairman, Mark Tiana, said: “Bringing world-class acts like these to Ampthill Park is testament to the hard work of the volunteers who put Ampthill Festival together each summer.

“We know many of you buy tickets in advance without knowing who is playing so we hope you are excited as we are by who is coming to this year’s festival.”

Reef

Tickets are on sale now at http://amprocks.eventbrite.com at last year’s price of £35 plus booking fee.