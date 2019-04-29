Balaclava wearing duo steal vehicle

Two men wearing balaclavas assaulted a driver before stealing her car.

The incident happened around 10.50pm on Friday after the woman was attacked by the men in Bromham Road, Biddenham.

They demanded her car keys and then drove off in her car, a blue VW Golf type R, registration number MA19 ZKD.

Detective Constable Dave Brecknock, investigating, said: “This was a nasty and shocking incident and I’m appealing for anyone who has information to get in touch. Were you in the area at the time or do you think you have seen the car? If so please contact us.”

> Call police on 101 or via the Bedfordshire Police website quoting reference number 40/23821/19. Alternativelyo contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.