Award winning Bedford College student Eva is reaching for the stars

Eva Cringle is a 17-year-old with her head in the stars after winning through to the finals of 4,000 entries in the Space Foundation International Student Art Contest.

The German student who moved to Bedford under the International Experience organisation beat a global field for her work to be exhibited at the 35th Space Symposium and then Space Foundation World Headquarters and Discovery Center the Colorado art.spacefoundation.org

The Year 1 Level 3 Fine Art students came to study in the UK after being advised that this was the place to allow free spirit creativity to be developed. Such has been her success that she is moving later this year on to university in Hamburg to study games design.

“I love Bedford, it is a beautiful place and the staff here at the college allow you to be a free spirit. I come from a small town of 5,000 people so Bedford is a smaller step then living in a huge city.” said Eva.

Her can-do attitude has seen her win the chance to design an album cover for The Shtooks, a local band, and from that she has been commissioned to create another cover for a Danish/American band.

“It has been great experience to work closely with a client towards the finished result especially has I had only a few days to come up with the work,” said Eva.

Sadly Eva will not be able to see her work exhibited in the USA as her student finances do not extend to cross-Atlantic travel.

Luckily not everyone needs to travel from overseas to enjoy the internationally recognised courses at the South Bank Arts Centre. Courses up and including degree-level qualifications in the arts are on offer at bedford.ac.uk