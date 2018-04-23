Award for young Bedford woman working in the roofing industry

A young woman making her way into the roofing industry has been commended for her work.

The construction and roofing firm M&J Group, which has its headquarters in Hammond Road, Bedford, were proud Gold sponsors at this year’s 2018 Women in Roofing Conference.

An employee at the company, Abigail Mormone, picked up the Maureen Johnson Rising Star Award for her impressive achievements as a young woman making inroads into the roofing industry.

Abbie is a former student at Hastingsbury School, Kempston and has benefited from M&J’s bespoke roofing contracts admin programme.

Along with its associate group company, RAM Consultancy, M&J presented talks on a number of subjects at the conference, including ‘Women Leaders’, ‘Drone Surveys’ and ‘Health and Well Being in the Workplace’, during the event held at the Radisson Blue, East Midlands Airport.

A company spokeswoman said: “These presentations created a good mixture of audience participation and response. This was followed up by a number of attendees requesting more information on the innovative Tool Box Talks and mentoring programmes run by both M&J and RAM.

RAM Consultancy’s’ business development manager Nicola Todd was also shortlisted for the Ellie Coulter Business Excellence Award.