Avoid Bedford's Cleat Hill as fire crews deal with gas leak
Beds Fire & Rescue has asked people to avoid Cleat Hill in Bedford.
Police have put up a 100 metres cordon plus there are road closures following the gas leak report this afternoon (3pm Tuesday).
In a statement on social media, the fire service said: “Residents in Glenrose Avenue and Wagstaffe Close are advised to remain indoors and close all windows and doors. We would advise people to avoid the area at this current time.”
