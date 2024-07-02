Beds Fire & Rescue has asked people to avoid Cleat Hill in Bedford.

Police have put up a 100 metres cordon plus there are road closures following the gas leak report this afternoon (3pm Tuesday).

In a statement on social media, the fire service said: “Residents in Glenrose Avenue and Wagstaffe Close are advised to remain indoors and close all windows and doors. We would advise people to avoid the area at this current time.”