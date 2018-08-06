Author drops in on travel team in Bedford with books for the beach

The team at a Bedford travel company had a special reason to welcome a local author to their offices.

The team at Eagle Travel in Goldington Road invited best selling author Ruth Hogan to sign copies of her Sunday Times bestseller ‘The Keeper of Lost Things’.

The book, which was winner of ‘Richard and Judy Autumn Book Club Autumn 2017’, topped the Mail on Sunday’s list of ‘Best books for the beach this summer’.

This inspired the team to get in touch with her on social media to provide their customers with a unique added extra when they pick up their tickets.

Eagle Travel is a local, nationally recognised, independent travel agency specialising in luxury tailor made holidays and worldwide cruising.

Sue Alexander, managing director, said: “It was wonderful to welcome Ruth to our offices and hear of the local inspiration behind her books.

“We felt that gifting clients who plan their holidays with us a signed copy of her debut novel was a great way to support a fellow Bedfordian whilst giving customers an extra treat to enjoy on their holidays.”

Ruth’s new novel, The Wisdom of Sally Red Shoes, is out now.