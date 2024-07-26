Arsonists target former Robert Bruce School in Kempston for THIRD TIME in over a month
and live on Freeview channel 276
This is the third time in little over a month. First, they set fire to a single room on the second floor at the end of June. Then, at the beginning of this week, they returned.
The latest blaze – this time on the ground floor – happened in the early hours of this morning (Friday) at 4.54am; and two crews from Kempston and Bedford were called out.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to put out the fire, fans to clear the smoke and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.
Beds Fire & Rescue confirmed again the cause was deliberate.
Demolition the old Robert Bruce School had previously been delayed after pregnant bats were discovered. The opening of the new £26 million school – which will cater for 200 SEND pupils – was due to open in September but has been delayed due to a hold-up with building work. The revised opening date is not yet known.