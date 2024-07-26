Arsonists target former Robert Bruce School in Kempston for THIRD TIME in over a month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firebugs has struck at the old Robert Bruce School yet again.

This is the third time in little over a month. First, they set fire to a single room on the second floor at the end of June. Then, at the beginning of this week, they returned.

The latest blaze – this time on the ground floor – happened in the early hours of this morning (Friday) at 4.54am; and two crews from Kempston and Bedford were called out.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to put out the fire, fans to clear the smoke and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

Fire crews were called out again to the old Robert Bruce School in Kempston on Friday morning

Beds Fire & Rescue confirmed again the cause was deliberate.