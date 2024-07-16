Arsonists set fire to TWO cars near Bedford's Riverfield Drive

By Clare Turner
Published 16th Jul 2024, 14:56 BST
Firebugs set light to two cars in Cartmel Priory, Bedford, at 2.14am today (Tuesday)Firebugs set light to two cars in Cartmel Priory, Bedford, at 2.14am today (Tuesday)
A crew from Bedford was called to a blaze in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

Firebugs set light to two cars in Cartmel Priory, Bedford, at 2.14am. Firefighters used two hose reels to put out the fire.

Beds Fire & Rescue confirmed the cause was deliberate.

