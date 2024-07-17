Arsonists set fire to charity donation bin in Kempston
A crew from Kempston was called to a blaze in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).
Firebugs set light to a donation bin in Hillgrounds Road at 2.22am. Firefighters used a hose reel to put out the fire, spreaders to gain access and a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.
Beds Fire & Rescue confirmed the cause was deliberate.
