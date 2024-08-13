Arsonists set fire to caravan in Kempston's Ampthill Road

By Clare Turner
Published 13th Aug 2024, 10:35 BST
Crews were called to a caravan on fire in Kempston on Sunday night (Picture: Pixabay)Crews were called to a caravan on fire in Kempston on Sunday night (Picture: Pixabay)
A crew from Kempston was called to a blaze on Sunday night (August 11).

Firebugs set light to a caravan in Ampthill Road, Kempston, just after 9pm. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to put out the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

Beds Fire & Rescue confirmed the cause was deliberate.

