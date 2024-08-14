Arsonists set fire to a car in Bedford's St John's Street

By Clare Turner
Published 14th Aug 2024, 10:44 BST
A crew was called to a car on fire in St John's Street, Bedford, this morning (Wednesday) (Picture: Pixabay)A crew was called to a car on fire in St John's Street, Bedford, this morning (Wednesday) (Picture: Pixabay)
A crew was called to a car on fire in St John's Street, Bedford, this morning (Wednesday) (Picture: Pixabay)
A crew from Bedford was called to a blaze in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

Firebugs set light to a car in St John’s Street, Bedford, just before 4am. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to put out the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

Beds Fire & Rescue confirmed the cause was deliberate.

Related topics:Bedford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.