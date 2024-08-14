A crew was called to a car on fire in St John's Street, Bedford, this morning (Wednesday) (Picture: Pixabay)

A crew from Bedford was called to a blaze in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

Firebugs set light to a car in St John’s Street, Bedford, just before 4am. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to put out the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

Beds Fire & Rescue confirmed the cause was deliberate.