Armed robbers threaten staff at Shortstown shop with hammer and shovel

Terrified shop workers in Shortstown were threatened with a hammer and shovel during an armed robbery yesterday (Wednesday).

At around 7.30pm two men went in into a convenience shop in North Drive, armed with the weapons.

One of the offenders used the hammer to knock off the tills from the counter and stole the cash.

The second offender took one of the employees to the shop’s safe and ordered them to open it. A quantity of cash from the safe was stolen.

The offenders also stole a quantity of cigarettes.

The first offender is described as white, and wearing a white hooded jacket and a bandana as a mask.

The second offender is described as white and wearing blue hooded jacket and dark trousers.

Both of the offenders had a large net basket with Primark logo which they brought with them and used it to put stolen cash and items inside.

Local community officers are carrying out high-visibility patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the residents.

Detective Constable David Gordon, who is investigating the robbery, said: “This was a nasty robbery which left the shop employees understandably shaken.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who might have witnesses anything suspicious in the area at the time of the offence. The baskets used by the offenders are quite recognisable so hopefully this will help trigger any memories.”

If you have any information about this incident or notices anything suspicious in the area please contact the police on-line or by calling 101 and quote reference number 40/9057/19.