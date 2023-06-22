BN - 6 - Trainee Assistant Site Manager Matt O'Brien Jones

Ahead of Armed Forces Day (June 24), Barratt Homes is celebrating a former soldier from the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers who is building a new career in housebuilding with a programme specifically developed for training ex-military personnel.

Matt O’Brien Jones, 41) now works as a Trainee Assistant Site Manager for Barratt Homes at its Willow Grove development in Wixams, and is transferring the skills he has developed in the Forces to succeed in the industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ex-Company Sergeant Major served in the Army for over 22 years and was attracted to this new role after hearing positive accounts from other service-people who had made the transition themselves.

Matt said: “I was looking to buy a Barratt Homes property, and I then saw an advert for the transition programme. I was intrigued, so I asked around to see if anyone I knew had completed the programme, and from the positive feedback I received, I decided to apply.

“Barratt Homes has a clear structure and set of criteria that allow an individual to progress up the ranks if they want to, similar to the military.

“My role in the Forces involved liaising with vehicle mechanics, armourers, logisticians and HR specialists. I had an idea of what their jobs involved, but they were the experts and I relied on their expertise to make sure everything ran smoothly. This is similar to my new position at Barratt Homes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am responsible for planning and coordinating decorators, carpenters, electricians and many other trades, but their expertise ensure Barratt Homes always produce the highest quality home possible.

“It’s not an easy job, but if you’re looking for a new challenge and to learn a new career with the opportunity to reach as high in the company as you’re comfortable with, then there’s nothing to lose.”

The Armed Forces Transition Programme provides all the training and support required to work towards becoming a qualified Assistant Site Manager in approximately 12 months. It uses skills formerly gathered in the Armed Forces which can apply to construction, making it a comfortable transition for ex-servicemen and women.

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “The Armed Forces Transition Programme is extremely important in giving career opportunities to former Armed Forces personnel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As Matt is proving, the skills ex-servicepeople hold provide a great foundation to help them become exceptional Site Managers due to the fast-paced roles and responsibilities involved.

“It’s great to hear that Matt is settling into his role well and is able to apply the excellent skills he learnt during his service to the day-to-day tasks of being out onsite. We wish him the best of luck in his career.”

To learn more about the Armed Forces Transition Programme, visit the website.