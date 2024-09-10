Are East West Rail Bedford maps a cause for concern?

Two East West Rail plan profile drawings concerning Bedford town centre have been released through the Freedom of Information process.

An East West spokesman said: “Please note these drawings were created in 2022 and do not represent the current plans for the scheme and are therefore out-of-date. They should not be presented in a way that suggests they resemble our likely proposals – to do so may be misleading to those impacted by the scheme. The latest details of the proposed scheme will be set out in our next round of consultation in due course.”