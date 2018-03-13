Apprentices celebrated at Lavenders Day Nursery in Bedford

It was child’s play for three apprentices who were treated to chocolates and a special lunch at Lavenders Day Nursery in Bedford.

The girls were being celebrated as part of National Apprenticeship Week but were also being encouraged to aim for the boss’s job.

Putting the spotlight on her three apprentices, Jessica Darcy, deputy manager of the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ day nursery in Bushmead Avenue, said: “We want all our apprentices to be ambitious about their careers with us and confident that our training and mentoring programmes will help them to develop,

personally and professionally, within our organisation.

“As employee owners, we are all invested in each other and ensuring that the children in our care receive the best possible start in life. Talented, skilled and

ambitious young people on clearly defined career paths will get us there,” she added.

Describing the three apprentices as enthusiastic, dedicated, and popular members of the Lavenders staff team, Jessica said they deserved recognition for their invaluable

contributions to nursery life.

The apprentices, Niamh Cook (19), Anna Hope Johnson (17) and Jayda Brown (17) not only benefited from increased study time away from nursery but also a full range of new training opportunities.

Jayda Brown, who qualifies in April 2019, said: “I love my job and I am happy and proud to be a member of this team. They have all supported and encouraged me in my studies and praised me when I have done well.

That is why this is such a surprise.”

Pictured are Jayda Brown, Anna Hope Johnson, Niamh Cook and Jessica

Darcy, deputy manager of Lavenders Day Nursery in Bedford.