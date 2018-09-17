Appeal to help find art pieces stolen from Woburn Art Gallery

Woburn Art Gallery is appealing for the public’s help after a number of items were stolen from the gallery on Thursday.

The gallery, in Market Place, was broken into via a locked rear window between 5pm on Thursday, September 13, and 11am the next day.

Items of art stolen from Woburn Art Gallery

Items of bronze resin pieces of art, including two of World War I soldiers, were stolen and a painting of Tango dancers.

Irene Foster, of Woburn Art Gallery, said: “It happened on Thursday night, they got in through the windows during the night.

“They took the beautiful the beautiful horse related sculptures, two of poignant World War I soldiers, which have only been on display for just a week.

“There were three other figures also bronze resin by a local artist taken and a painting of Tango Dancers.

“We have been here for five months and never had any trouble, there was another picture taken off the wall but not taken, it would not have fit through the door. There was not much damage done, thankfully.

“We do not do this for profit, we do it because we enjoy it but this is not enjoyable, we are heart broken and t is very stressful. I just hope we can get them back.”

Bedfordshire Police are investigating the incident, a spokesperson for the force said: “The offender, or offenders, took a plaque, two garden ornaments and a painting.

“If anyone saw anything suspicious in Market Place, Woburn, between those times, please do get in touch.”

If you have any information call 101, quoting reference 158 of 14 September.